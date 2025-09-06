B. Riley Predicts Celsius’ FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:CELH)

Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley dropped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Celsius in a report issued on Tuesday, September 2nd. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen now forecasts that the company will earn $0.81 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.83. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Celsius’ current full-year earnings is $0.89 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Celsius’ FY2026 earnings at $1.27 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.74 EPS.

Get Celsius alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on CELH. Roth Capital raised their target price on Celsius from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Celsius from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Celsius in a research note on Sunday, August 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Celsius from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 17th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.89.

Celsius Stock Performance

Shares of CELH stock opened at $58.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.32 and a 200 day moving average of $41.03. Celsius has a 1 year low of $21.10 and a 1 year high of $63.50.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.24. Celsius had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 36.88%. The business had revenue of $739.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Jarrod Langhans sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 104,227 shares in the company, valued at $6,253,620. This trade represents a 4.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul H. Storey sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total value of $456,975.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 37,550 shares in the company, valued at $2,287,921.50. This trade represents a 16.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,123,641 shares of company stock worth $52,998,580. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Celsius

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Celsius by 1,476.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in shares of Celsius by 255.1% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Celsius by 244.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Celsius

(Get Free Report)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.