Baird Medical Investment (NASDAQ:BDMD) Trading Down 1.7% – What’s Next?

Baird Medical Investment Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BDMD – Get Free Report) was down 1.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.30 and last traded at $2.31. Approximately 17,999 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 238,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.35.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Baird Medical Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.32.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baird Medical Investment in the second quarter worth $142,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Baird Medical Investment by 59.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 9,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Baird Medical Investment during the first quarter worth about $111,000. Institutional investors own 19.78% of the company’s stock.

Baird Medical Investment Holdings Ltd. is a medical technology company, which engages in the development and provision of medical devices. It is also involved in the design, development, manufacturing, and sale of microwave ablation medical devices, as well as sale of other medical devices. The company was founded on June 16, 2023 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

