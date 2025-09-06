Bancroft Fund (NYSE:BCV) Shares Down 1.3% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSE:BCV – Get Free Report) were down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $20.76 and last traded at $20.78. Approximately 28,325 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 43% from the average daily volume of 19,753 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.05.
Bancroft Fund Stock Down 1.3%
The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.86 and a 200-day moving average of $18.41.
Bancroft Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Bancroft Fund
Bancroft Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in convertible securities including convertible debt and convertible preferred stocks. The fund invests in stocks of companies across market capitalization.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Bancroft Fund
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- Why DocuSign Could Be a SaaS Value Play After Q2 Earnings
- Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Lululemon Share Price Has Plenty of Room Left to Fall
- How to Buy Gold Stock and Invest in Gold
- Advanced Micro Devices’ 2026 Forecasts Are Way Too Low
Receive News & Ratings for Bancroft Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancroft Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.