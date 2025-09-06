Bancroft Fund (NYSE:BCV) Shares Down 1.3% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSE:BCV – Get Free Report) were down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $20.76 and last traded at $20.78. Approximately 28,325 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 43% from the average daily volume of 19,753 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.05.

Bancroft Fund Stock Down 1.3%

The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.86 and a 200-day moving average of $18.41.

Bancroft Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Bancroft Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCV. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bancroft Fund by 1,790.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Bancroft Fund during the second quarter worth $136,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Bancroft Fund by 95.8% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 8,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 4,118 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Bancroft Fund in the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bancroft Fund in the 1st quarter worth $228,000. 22.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bancroft Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in convertible securities including convertible debt and convertible preferred stocks. The fund invests in stocks of companies across market capitalization.

