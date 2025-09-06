Beam Therapeutics Inc. $BEAM Shares Purchased by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,808 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,795 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Beam Therapeutics were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in Beam Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 79.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 20.4% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Beam Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC increased its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 216.6% in the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 8,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 5,652 shares during the period. 99.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Beam Therapeutics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on BEAM. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Beam Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Fmr Llc sold 48,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $991,667.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 2,073,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,510,132.50. The trade was a 2.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 49,624 shares of company stock worth $1,015,628 over the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Beam Therapeutics Stock Up 12.6%

Shares of Beam Therapeutics stock opened at $20.88 on Friday. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.52 and a 52-week high of $35.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 2.14.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 661.31% and a negative return on equity of 43.15%. The business’s revenue was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.11) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -4.57 EPS for the current year.

Beam Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease or beta-thalassemia; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; BEAM-201, an anti-CD7 CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.