Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Robert W. Baird raised their price target on the stock from $130.00 to $154.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Bel Fuse traded as high as $142.52 and last traded at $141.74, with a volume of 43526 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $138.07.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Bel Fuse from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Oppenheimer set a $125.00 price objective on Bel Fuse and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Bel Fuse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 23rd. Baird R W upgraded Bel Fuse to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Bel Fuse from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bel Fuse has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.80.

Insider Transactions at Bel Fuse

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bel Fuse

In other Bel Fuse news, VP Kenneth Koon Keung Lai sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $243,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 10,255 shares in the company, valued at $1,312,640. This represents a 15.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Stephen Dawson sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.07, for a total value of $152,484.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 14,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,812,653.55. This trade represents a 7.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 7,100 shares of company stock worth $731,804 over the last quarter. 5.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in Bel Fuse by 12.1% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,048 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bel Fuse during the second quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 437.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,038 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 33.6% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 284,014 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,745,000 after buying an additional 71,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 36.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 39,089 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,818,000 after buying an additional 10,530 shares during the last quarter. 58.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bel Fuse Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.26, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $120.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Bel Fuse Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is a positive change from Bel Fuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 15th. Bel Fuse’s payout ratio is currently 6.86%.

About Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. The company’s products are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries.

Further Reading

