Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Sell” Rating for Anglo American (LON:AAL)

Anglo American (LON:AAL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 1,900 price objective on the mining company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 16.42% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on AAL. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,000 to GBX 1,900 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,200 to GBX 2,300 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,980 price target on shares of Anglo American in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,600 price target on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Anglo American has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,136.

Get Anglo American alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on AAL

Anglo American Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of AAL opened at GBX 2,273.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.84, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of £24.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -582.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,209.15 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,179.02. Anglo American has a 12-month low of GBX 1,900.01 and a 12-month high of GBX 2,999.77.

In other news, insider Magali Anderson acquired 341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,044 per share, with a total value of £6,970.04. Also, insider Stuart J. Chambers purchased 859 shares of Anglo American stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,044 per share, for a total transaction of £17,557.96. Insiders purchased a total of 1,579 shares of company stock worth $3,231,325 in the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Anglo American Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Anglo American is a leading global mining company focused on the responsible production of copper, premium iron ore and crop nutrients – future-enabling products that are essential for decarbonising the global economy, improving living standards, and food security. Our portfolio of world-class operations and outstanding resource endowments offers value-accretive growth potential across all three businesses, positioning us to deliver into structurally attractive major demand growth trends.

Our integrated approach to sustainability and innovation drives our decision-making across the value chain, from how we discover new resources to how we mine, process, move and market our products to our customers – safely, efficiently and responsibly.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.