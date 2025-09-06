Berry Corporation $BRY Shares Sold by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP reduced its stake in shares of Berry Corporation (NASDAQ:BRY – Free Report) by 44.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 395,119 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 313,423 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP owned approximately 0.51% of Berry worth $1,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berry in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Berry during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Berry by 130.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,869 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 6,722 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Berry during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd grew its stake in shares of Berry by 103.3% in the 1st quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 14,050 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 7,140 shares during the period. 94.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Berry from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Berry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Berry from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

Shares of Berry stock opened at $3.21 on Friday. Berry Corporation has a 1 year low of $2.11 and a 1 year high of $5.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $249.08 million, a P/E ratio of 45.86 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.99.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.65. Berry had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The company had revenue of $210.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.00 million. Analysts forecast that Berry Corporation will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. Berry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 171.43%.

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

