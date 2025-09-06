Beta Wealth Group Inc. Has $4.33 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. $AAPL

Beta Wealth Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,502 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 670 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 1.6% of Beta Wealth Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Beta Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 69,158 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $15,362,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG grew its stake in shares of Apple by 4.3% during the first quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG now owns 504,183 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $111,814,000 after purchasing an additional 21,013 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 8.4% during the first quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 17,714 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 7.8% during the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 1,075,461 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $238,892,000 after purchasing an additional 77,977 shares during the period. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 471,257 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $104,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the period. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Apple from $230.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Apple from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.05.

Apple Stock Down 0.0%

AAPL stock opened at $239.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $219.28 and a 200-day moving average of $212.86. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.21 and a fifty-two week high of $260.10.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $94.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 170.91% and a net margin of 24.30%.Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 34,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.20, for a total transaction of $7,772,047.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 136,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,508,538.40. This represents a 20.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

