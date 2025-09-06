BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:BHP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:BHP – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.50.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BHP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Argus downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Sunday, July 27th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday, July 24th.

BHP opened at $54.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $138.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.99. BHP Group has a 1 year low of $39.73 and a 1 year high of $63.21.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a $1.185 dividend. This is an increase from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 441.0%. BHP Group’s payout ratio is presently 44.77%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BHP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,951,258 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $240,334,000 after buying an additional 1,490,012 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,953,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,842,252 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,098,484,000 after buying an additional 429,330 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $20,262,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 3,599.1% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 260,935 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $12,666,000 after buying an additional 253,881 shares during the last quarter. 3.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, uranium, gold, zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, iron ore, cobalt, and metallurgical and energy coal.

