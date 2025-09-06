BHP Group Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:BHP)

BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:BHP – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 86,259 call options on the company. Thisrepresentsanincreaseofapproximately3,787% compared to the typical volume of 2,219 call options.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Macquarie downgraded BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BHP Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.50.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BHP
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BHP Group
BHP Group Price Performance
BHP stock opened at $54.42 on Friday. BHP Group has a 12 month low of $39.73 and a 12 month high of $63.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $138.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.99.
BHP Group Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a $1.185 dividend. This represents a yield of 441.0%. This is an increase from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. BHP Group’s payout ratio is currently 44.77%.
About BHP Group
BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, uranium, gold, zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, iron ore, cobalt, and metallurgical and energy coal.
