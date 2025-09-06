BILL Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:BILL)

BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders purchased 45,176 call options on the stock. Thisisanincreaseof565% compared to the typical daily volume of 6,792 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 1,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $80,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 9,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,734.50. The trade was a 16.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of BILL

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BILL by 7,753.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,486,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,778,000 after buying an additional 1,467,831 shares during the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BILL during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,783,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of BILL by 110.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,489,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,265,000 after buying an additional 1,309,337 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in BILL by 133.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,038,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in BILL in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,908,000. 97.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BILL Stock Up 10.2%

NYSE BILL opened at $51.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of -321.70, a PEG ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.37. BILL has a twelve month low of $36.55 and a twelve month high of $100.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $383.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.43 million. BILL had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 1.16%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. BILL has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.000-2.200 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.490-0.520 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that BILL will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

BILL declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 27th that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BILL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on BILL from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley cut BILL from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of BILL from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on BILL from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on BILL from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.50.

BILL Company Profile

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

