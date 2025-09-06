Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Rating Increased to Outperform at National Bankshares

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at National Bankshares from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a C$28.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$26.00. National Bankshares’ price target suggests a potential upside of 6.71% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. CIBC reduced their price objective on Bird Construction from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Bird Construction from C$37.00 to C$34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 15th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Bird Construction from C$34.00 to C$31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Bird Construction from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial downgraded Bird Construction from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$32.75.

Bird Construction Stock Performance

About Bird Construction

Shares of TSE:BDT opened at C$26.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.70, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$27.34 and its 200-day moving average price is C$24.79. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.62. Bird Construction has a 1 year low of C$17.52 and a 1 year high of C$32.67.

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in the Canadian construction market. The company focuses primarily on projects in the industrial, commercial and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It provides construction services such as new construction for industrial, commercial, and institutional markets; industrial maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) services, heavy civil construction and contract surface mining; as well as vertical infrastructure including, electrical, mechanical, and specialty trades.

