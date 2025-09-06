Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after Robert W. Baird raised their price target on the stock from $45.00 to $61.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Bloom Energy traded as high as $55.25 and last traded at $54.96, with a volume of 4289208 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $52.45.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Bloom Energy from $22.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Roth Capital increased their price target on Bloom Energy from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bloom Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.18.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Bloom Energy

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bloom Energy

In other Bloom Energy news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 37,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.39, for a total transaction of $2,026,417.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,378,663 shares in the company, valued at $126,996,817.57. This represents a 1.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 225,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,749,348. This trade represents a 9.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 308,477 shares of company stock valued at $14,924,815. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,540,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 560.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 83,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after buying an additional 70,999 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $260,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,025,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 3,956 shares during the period. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bloom Energy Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 4.99 and a quick ratio of 3.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a PE ratio of 1,428.61 and a beta of 3.28.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. Bloom Energy had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 1.45%.The firm had revenue of $401.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that Bloom Energy Corporation will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.