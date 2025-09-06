BMO Capital Markets Raises Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target to $315.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $295.00 to $315.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

ZS has been the subject of several other research reports. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $245.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective (up previously from $235.00) on shares of Zscaler in a report on Friday, May 30th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $307.00.

Shares of ZS opened at $274.20 on Wednesday. Zscaler has a 1 year low of $153.45 and a 1 year high of $318.46. The company has a market cap of $42.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,015.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 221.54 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $285.29 and a 200-day moving average of $250.88.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 1.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.49%. The company had revenue of $719.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Zscaler has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.640-3.680 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.850-0.860 EPS. Analysts predict that Zscaler will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.70, for a total value of $1,090,283.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 92,144 shares in the company, valued at $27,984,132.80. This represents a 3.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Raj Judge sold 2,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.70, for a total value of $898,040.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 76,289 shares in the company, valued at $23,168,969.30. This represents a 3.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,305 shares of company stock worth $43,199,936 over the last ninety days. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Zscaler by 42.0% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service increased its holdings in Zscaler by 11.2% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 171,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,098,000 after buying an additional 17,342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

