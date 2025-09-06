BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Price Target Raised to $120.00

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on BOK Financial from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on BOK Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on BOK Financial from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Hovde Group upped their price objective on BOK Financial from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on BOK Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BOK Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.83.

Shares of BOKF opened at $112.82 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $105.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.89. The company has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. BOK Financial has a fifty-two week low of $85.07 and a fifty-two week high of $121.58.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The bank reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $525.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $521.80 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 15.80%.During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. Research analysts predict that BOK Financial will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 13th. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is presently 27.31%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOKF. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in BOK Financial by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,488 shares of the bank’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in BOK Financial by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,743 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in BOK Financial by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the bank’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in BOK Financial by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,311 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in BOK Financial by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,643 shares of the bank’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. 34.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

