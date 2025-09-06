Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Receives Buy Rating from BTIG Research

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at BTIG Research in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $6,250.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. BTIG Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.52% from the company’s current price.

BKNG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Booking from $4,720.00 to $5,630.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $5,700.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6,000.00 price objective (up from $5,700.00) on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $5,820.00 to $5,850.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5,808.81.

Shares of BKNG opened at $5,505.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $178.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.29, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.39. Booking has a fifty-two week low of $3,700.97 and a fifty-two week high of $5,839.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5,615.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $5,198.14.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $55.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $50.32 by $5.08. The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. Booking had a net margin of 19.23% and a negative return on equity of 134.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $41.90 EPS. Booking has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Booking will post 209.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,476.89, for a total value of $5,548,089.57. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 24,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,841,031.80. This represents a 3.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,052 shares of company stock valued at $22,511,858. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Booking during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in Booking during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Booking by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 5 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Booking during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 92.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

