BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Baird R W upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. The company traded as high as $43.85 and last traded at $43.82, with a volume of 2218694 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.99.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (up previously from $42.00) on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BorgWarner presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.57.

In related news, VP Isabelle Mckenzie sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $100,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 55,945 shares in the company, valued at $2,238,359.45. The trade was a 4.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 8,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.31, for a total transaction of $371,143.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 78,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,338,385.93. This trade represents a 10.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 31,272 shares of company stock worth $1,263,318 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 219,180 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,280,000 after acquiring an additional 7,977 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,258 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BorgWarner during the 1st quarter worth $235,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in BorgWarner during the 1st quarter worth $522,000. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,190 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 9,427 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.09.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. BorgWarner has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.450-4.65 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. This is a boost from BorgWarner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.34%.

BorgWarner announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 31st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the auto parts company to repurchase up to 13.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

