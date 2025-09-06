Borr Drilling Limited $BORR Stock Position Increased by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR – Free Report) by 169.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,012 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,474 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Borr Drilling were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tejara Capital Ltd lifted its position in Borr Drilling by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd now owns 2,293,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,023,000 after purchasing an additional 91,969 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Borr Drilling by 100.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 472,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 236,281 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Borr Drilling in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Monaco Asset Management SAM acquired a new stake in Borr Drilling in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in Borr Drilling in the first quarter worth about $241,000. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Borr Drilling Price Performance

Shares of Borr Drilling stock opened at $3.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.15. Borr Drilling Limited has a 52 week low of $1.55 and a 52 week high of $5.82. The stock has a market cap of $719.32 million, a PE ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Borr Drilling ( NYSE:BORR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Borr Drilling had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 5.46%. The firm had revenue of $267.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.81 million.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BORR. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Borr Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. SEB Equity Research set a $2.40 price objective on shares of Borr Drilling in a report on Monday. Finally, Fearnley Fonds downgraded shares of Borr Drilling from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Borr Drilling has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.70.

Borr Drilling Profile

Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore shallow-water drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company owns, contracts, and operates jack-up drilling rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production.

