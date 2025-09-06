Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Has $2.80 Million Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd raised its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 42.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,783 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,736 shares during the quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 169.3% in the 1st quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 198.2% in the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total value of $142,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 26,671,360 shares in the company, valued at $3,808,670,208. This trade represents a 3.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 608,248 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total transaction of $88,354,104.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 8,247,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,198,046,376. This trade represents a 6.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,872,755 shares of company stock worth $764,283,330. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $167.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 47.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.10. NVIDIA Corporation has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $184.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $172.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.20.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 target price (up previously from $200.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $135.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.69.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.