Brady (NYSE:BRC) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Brady Corporation (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $77.70, but opened at $83.00. Brady shares last traded at $81.26, with a volume of 45,659 shares traded.

The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $397.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.67 million. Brady had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 12.50%.The business’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. Brady has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.850-5.150 EPS.

Get Brady alerts:

Brady Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This is a boost from Brady’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is 24.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BRC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Brady from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Sidoti upgraded Brady to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BRC

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brady

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRC. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Brady during the first quarter valued at $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Brady by 89.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Brady by 156.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brady by 23.9% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Brady during the first quarter valued at $74,000. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brady Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.07 and a 200 day moving average of $70.72.

Brady Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brady Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brady and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.