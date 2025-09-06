BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Price Target Raised to $70.00

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Free Report) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BBIO. Piper Sandler upped their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Scotiabank increased their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, BridgeBio Pharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.35.

BridgeBio Pharma Stock Up 3.0%

Shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock opened at $53.38 on Wednesday. BridgeBio Pharma has a 52 week low of $21.72 and a 52 week high of $53.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.69. The firm has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of -13.05 and a beta of 1.25.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $110.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.39) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4999.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 3,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $154,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 18,555,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $816,436,500. This represents a 15.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Neil Kumar sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total value of $1,818,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 935,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,526,928.70. The trade was a 4.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,092,912 shares of company stock worth $181,359,210. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 6,997 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,760,000 after acquiring an additional 14,825 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 220,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,610,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, creates, tests, and delivers transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers. Its products in development programs include AG10, a next-generation oral small molecule near-complete TTR stabilizer that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, or transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM); low-dose infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 double-blinded, placebo-controlled pivotal study for the treatment option for children with achondroplasia; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

