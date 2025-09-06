Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after Evercore ISI upgraded the stock from an in-line rating to an outperform rating. The stock had previously closed at $159.06, but opened at $167.48. Evercore ISI now has a $210.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $190.00. Brinker International shares last traded at $160.64, with a volume of 362,095 shares traded.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on EAT. Bank of America boosted their target price on Brinker International from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. UBS Group upped their price target on Brinker International from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Brinker International from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Brinker International from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Brinker International from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.59.

In related news, CEO Kevin Hochman sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.82, for a total value of $6,944,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 212,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,594,669.94. This represents a 17.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Harriet Edelman sold 8,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total transaction of $1,307,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 28,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,538,085. This represents a 22.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Brinker International by 105.8% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 142 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Brinker International by 575.0% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Brinker International in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Brinker International in the second quarter worth about $33,000.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $161.48 and its 200-day moving average is $156.56.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The restaurant operator reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Brinker International had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 211.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. Brinker International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.900-10.50 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Brinker International, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

