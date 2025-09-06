Brokerages Set Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) Price Target at $10.31

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.3125.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ARI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $10.50 to $10.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th.

Shares of NYSE ARI opened at $10.96 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.72. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a 1-year low of $7.70 and a 1-year high of $11.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 98.25 and a quick ratio of 98.25. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -78.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.1%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is -714.29%.

In other Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance news, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 52,074 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total value of $511,887.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 333,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,281,784.82. This represents a 13.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the fourth quarter valued at $578,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 221.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 189,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,638,000 after buying an additional 130,308 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 84,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 9,181 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 250.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 49,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 35,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. 54.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe.

