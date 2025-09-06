Brokerages Set Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Target Price at $19.76

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.7632.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Leerink Partners reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective (down from $10.00) on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Arvinas from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Leerink Partnrs cut Arvinas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Arvinas from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Arvinas from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th.

In other Arvinas news, CFO Andrew Saik sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.61, for a total value of $43,377.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 164,401 shares in the company, valued at $1,251,091.61. This trade represents a 3.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Arvinas by 18.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,362,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,703,000 after buying an additional 1,299,639 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Arvinas in the first quarter valued at $80,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Arvinas by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 631,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,099,000 after buying an additional 42,638 shares in the last quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM raised its stake in Arvinas by 1,161.8% in the first quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 315,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after buying an additional 290,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Arvinas by 1,965.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 980,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,884,000 after buying an additional 933,183 shares in the last quarter. 95.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ARVN opened at $7.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.48. Arvinas has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $29.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $574.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 2.38.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $22.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.42 million. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 12.01% and a negative net margin of 19.47%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 70.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.49) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arvinas will post -3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body’s own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

