Brokerages Set Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNTH) PT at $54.00

Shares of Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DNTH shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dianthus Therapeutics

Dianthus Therapeutics Stock Performance

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $27,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics by 2,013.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics by 3,030.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics by 330.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,317 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dianthus Therapeutics stock opened at $26.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $853.04 million, a PE ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.08. Dianthus Therapeutics has a one year low of $13.36 and a one year high of $32.27.

Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.87 million. Dianthus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 34.72% and a negative net margin of 2,364.56%. On average, equities analysts predict that Dianthus Therapeutics will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dianthus Therapeutics Company Profile

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops complement therapeutics for patients with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It is developing DNTH103, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis, multifocal motor neuropathy, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

