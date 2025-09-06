Brokerages Set Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNTH) PT at $54.00

Shares of Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.00.
A number of equities analysts have commented on DNTH shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th.
View Our Latest Analysis on DNTH
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dianthus Therapeutics
Dianthus Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of Dianthus Therapeutics stock opened at $26.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $853.04 million, a PE ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.08. Dianthus Therapeutics has a one year low of $13.36 and a one year high of $32.27.
Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.87 million. Dianthus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 34.72% and a negative net margin of 2,364.56%. On average, equities analysts predict that Dianthus Therapeutics will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Dianthus Therapeutics Company Profile
Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops complement therapeutics for patients with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It is developing DNTH103, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis, multifocal motor neuropathy, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Dianthus Therapeutics
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Why DocuSign Could Be a SaaS Value Play After Q2 Earnings
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Lululemon Share Price Has Plenty of Room Left to Fall
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Advanced Micro Devices’ 2026 Forecasts Are Way Too Low
Receive News & Ratings for Dianthus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dianthus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.