Brokerages Set McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) Price Target at $725.10

McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $725.10.

Several research firms have commented on MCK. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of McKesson in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $810.00 target price (up previously from $770.00) on shares of McKesson in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Bank of America boosted their target price on McKesson from $755.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on McKesson from $760.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on McKesson from $766.00 to $772.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th.

NYSE MCK opened at $687.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $699.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $690.52. McKesson has a 52 week low of $464.42 and a 52 week high of $737.89.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $8.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.33 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $97.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.93 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.84% and a negative return on equity of 196.66%. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that McKesson will post 32.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.08%.

In other news, CAO Napoleon B. Rutledge, Jr. sold 329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.67, for a total transaction of $218,347.43. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 657 shares in the company, valued at $436,031.19. This represents a 33.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 11,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.63, for a total value of $8,418,165.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 4,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,830,987.56. This represents a 74.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,560 shares of company stock worth $30,438,602. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Solstein Capital LLC grew its holdings in McKesson by 171.4% in the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 38 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1,366.7% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

