Brokerages Set NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) PT at $19.58

NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.5833.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NTST shares. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NETSTREIT in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of NETSTREIT from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of NETSTREIT in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Truist Financial set a $19.00 target price on NETSTREIT in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on NETSTREIT from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th.

Shares of NTST opened at $17.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -224.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.89. NETSTREIT has a 12 month low of $13.42 and a 12 month high of $19.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.8%. This is a boost from NETSTREIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,075.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTST. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 58,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 21,329 shares in the last quarter. TT Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NETSTREIT during the second quarter worth approximately $1,696,000. State of Wyoming boosted its position in NETSTREIT by 472.5% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 20,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 17,297 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its position in NETSTREIT by 44.4% during the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 2,807,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,536,000 after purchasing an additional 862,766 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LLP boosted its position in NETSTREIT by 15.2% during the second quarter. Caxton Associates LLP now owns 23,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084 shares during the period.

NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

