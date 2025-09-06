Brokerages Set Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Target Price at $102.25

Shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $102.25.

Several analysts recently commented on QTWO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Q2 in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Q2 to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Q2 from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Q2 from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Q2 in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock.

In other Q2 news, CRO Michael A. Volanoski sold 1,428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total transaction of $126,920.64. Following the transaction, the executive directly owned 175,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,626,170.56. This trade represents a 0.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider John E. Breeden sold 6,105 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.27, for a total transaction of $459,523.35. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 149,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,263,628.61. The trade was a 3.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 9,485 shares of company stock valued at $750,307 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QTWO. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Q2 by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 611,358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,533,000 after buying an additional 38,931 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Q2 by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 62,246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in Q2 during the fourth quarter worth about $6,659,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Q2 by 105.8% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,012,787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,937,000 after purchasing an additional 520,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Q2 by 364.4% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 142,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,359,000 after purchasing an additional 111,946 shares during the last quarter.

QTWO stock opened at $78.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 1,578.42 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.47 and its 200 day moving average is $83.16. Q2 has a one year low of $63.61 and a one year high of $112.82.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

