Brokerages Set Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Price Target at $10.15

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.15.

WBA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, June 26th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Curat Global LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 2,928 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 135.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,152 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WBA stock opened at $11.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.80. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 1 year low of $8.08 and a 1 year high of $13.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.31.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 26th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $38.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.72 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 17.66% and a negative net margin of 4.07%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

