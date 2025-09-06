Brokerages Set Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Price Target at $10.15

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.15.
WBA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, June 26th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walgreens Boots Alliance
Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance
WBA stock opened at $11.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.80. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 1 year low of $8.08 and a 1 year high of $13.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.31.
Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 26th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $38.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.72 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 17.66% and a negative net margin of 4.07%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.
Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile
Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.
