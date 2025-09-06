Brokers Issue Forecasts for Toll Brothers FY2025 Earnings

Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) – Zacks Research cut their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Toll Brothers in a report issued on Tuesday, September 2nd. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $13.75 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $13.98. The consensus estimate for Toll Brothers’ current full-year earnings is $13.83 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Toll Brothers’ Q4 2025 earnings at $4.77 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $3.39 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $3.80 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $2.18 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $3.54 EPS and Q3 2027 earnings at $3.90 EPS.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The construction company reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 12.64%.The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.60 earnings per share.

TOL has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $169.00 price target (up from $167.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.07.

Toll Brothers Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of Toll Brothers stock opened at $147.24 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $126.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.47. Toll Brothers has a fifty-two week low of $86.67 and a fifty-two week high of $169.52. The firm has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toll Brothers

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TOL. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 52.8% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 272 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 4.5% in the second quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 2,165 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS boosted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 0.4% in the first quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 24,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,619,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Applied Finance Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 4.0% in the second quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Toll Brothers

In related news, CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 500 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,439 shares in the company, valued at $292,680. The trade was a 17.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Parahus sold 9,831 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.84, for a total transaction of $1,286,288.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 19,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,576,501.28. This represents a 33.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,601 shares of company stock valued at $5,183,374. 1.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 11th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.35%.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

