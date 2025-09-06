Brookfield Renewable Corporation $BEPC Stock Position Lifted by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Corporation (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) by 23.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 163,852 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,840 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $4,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BEPC. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,186,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable during the 1st quarter valued at $11,486,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 135.0% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 668,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,480,000 after purchasing an additional 383,787 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 77.1% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 812,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,484,000 after buying an additional 354,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 7,429.9% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 263,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,362,000 after buying an additional 260,196 shares in the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BEPC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

Brookfield Renewable Stock Performance

Shares of BEPC opened at $33.20 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.70. Brookfield Renewable Corporation has a one year low of $23.73 and a one year high of $37.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.30 and a beta of 1.13.

Brookfield Renewable Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a $0.373 dividend. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -167.42%.

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, solar, and distributed energy and sustainable solutions with an installed capacity of approximately 19,161 megawatts.

