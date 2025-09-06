Brookline Capital Management Estimates RADX FY2026 Earnings

Radiopharm Theranostics Limited – Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:RADX – Free Report) – Brookline Capital Management lowered their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Radiopharm Theranostics in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 2nd. Brookline Capital Management analyst K. Dolliver now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($4.81) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($3.14). Brookline Capital Management has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, ThinkEquity raised Radiopharm Theranostics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:RADX opened at $5.75 on Friday. Radiopharm Theranostics has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $50.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.88.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Radiopharm Theranostics stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Radiopharm Theranostics Limited – Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:RADX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of Radiopharm Theranostics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Radiopharm Theranostics Ltd. operates as a pre-clinical and clinical research company. It focuses on the development of radiopharmaceutical products for diagnostic and therapeutic uses in areas of high unmet medical need. The company is headquartered Carlton, Australia.

