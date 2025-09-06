BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$91.69.

DOO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of BRP from C$87.00 to C$107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on BRP from C$88.00 to C$97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price target on BRP from C$69.00 to C$93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of BRP from C$83.00 to C$101.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of BRP from C$75.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Tuesday.

Get BRP alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on DOO

BRP Price Performance

BRP Company Profile

Shares of DOO stock opened at C$90.66 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$73.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$61.31. The firm has a market cap of C$6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -181.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.16. BRP has a 1-year low of C$43.88 and a 1-year high of C$92.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 573.79, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

(Get Free Report)

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.