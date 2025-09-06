BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

Separately, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of BuzzFeed to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

BuzzFeed Stock Up 0.5%

BuzzFeed stock opened at $1.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.89 million, a P/E ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 3.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. BuzzFeed has a 1-year low of $1.61 and a 1-year high of $5.68.

BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $46.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.43 million. BuzzFeed had a net margin of 4.75% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. BuzzFeed has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder John S. Johnson III sold 50,000 shares of BuzzFeed stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.45, for a total value of $122,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 1,041,195 shares in the company, valued at $2,550,927.75. This trade represents a 4.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Angela Acharia sold 67,985 shares of BuzzFeed stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.88, for a total transaction of $127,811.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 94,633 shares in the company, valued at $177,910.04. This trade represents a 41.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 142,559 shares of company stock worth $302,140 in the last quarter. 19.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BuzzFeed by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 253,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 66,895 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of BuzzFeed by 1,461.0% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 251,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 235,831 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of BuzzFeed by 1,006.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 210,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 191,841 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of BuzzFeed during the 4th quarter worth about $391,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BuzzFeed during the 4th quarter worth about $289,000. Institutional investors own 37.64% of the company’s stock.

About BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed, Inc, a digital media company, distributes content across owned and operated, as well as third-party platforms. The company offers BuzzFeed, a go-to authority for entertainment, pop culture, and Internet with articles, lists, quizzes, videos, and original series; BuzzFeed News, a pocket friendly newsroom; Tasty, a platform for food content; HuffPost, media platform for news, politics, opinion, entertainment, features, and lifestyle content.

