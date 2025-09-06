C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Sets New 52-Week Low Following Weak Earnings

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $14.37 and last traded at $15.25, with a volume of 2192852 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.68.

The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.65). C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 40.06% and a negative net margin of 92.08%.The business had revenue of $70.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.02 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. C3.ai’s revenue was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. C3.ai has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS.

Get C3.ai alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities decreased their price target on C3.ai from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Northland Capmk downgraded C3.ai from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their target price on C3.ai from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on C3.ai from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $23.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other C3.ai news, CEO Thomas M. Siebel sold 601,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $15,049,479.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,816,802 shares in the company, valued at $95,496,386.04. This represents a 13.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Merel Witteveen sold 5,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total value of $131,365.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 13,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,073. The trade was a 28.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,162,768 shares of company stock valued at $50,525,604. 26.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in C3.ai by 417.5% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai Trading Up 0.7%

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.24 and a 200 day moving average of $22.69.

C3.ai Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for C3.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.