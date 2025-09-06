Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $279.25.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas Exane raised Cable One from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Cable One from $210.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Cable One from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th.

NYSE CABO opened at $163.68 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of $921.50 million, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 0.81. Cable One has a 52 week low of $117.54 and a 52 week high of $436.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.89.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.23 by ($5.00). The business had revenue of $381.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.81 million. Cable One had a negative net margin of 32.18% and a positive return on equity of 8.40%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.29 EPS. Research analysts predict that Cable One will post 32.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cable One news, Director Mary E. Meduski acquired 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $148.00 per share, for a total transaction of $37,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,652. This represents a 7.46% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wallace R. Weitz bought 7,000 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $132.53 per share, with a total value of $927,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 17,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,271,564.20. This represents a 69.03% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 7,400 shares of company stock worth $984,342 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mariner LLC bought a new position in Cable One in the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 66,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,084,000 after purchasing an additional 10,493 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. bought a new position in shares of Cable One during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,156,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cable One during the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Cable One in the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

