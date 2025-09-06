Cairn Homes (LON:CRN) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analyst Says

Cairn Homes (LON:CRN – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 190 to GBX 200 in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cairn Homes Price Performance

Cairn Homes stock opened at GBX 191 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 187.43 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 178.15. Cairn Homes has a 1 year low of GBX 145.41 and a 1 year high of GBX 197.80. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,216.56 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.97, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 9.29.

About Cairn Homes

Cairn Homes plc, a holding company, operates as a home and community builder in Ireland. The company engages in the development and sale of residential properties, as well as rental of properties. It also provides financial services. Cairn Homes plc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

