California Water Service Group $CWT Stock Holdings Lifted by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CWT. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lifted its position in California Water Service Group by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 700,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,949,000 after purchasing an additional 52,158 shares during the last quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in California Water Service Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in California Water Service Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,692,000. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in California Water Service Group by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 82,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,020,000 after purchasing an additional 6,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in California Water Service Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,029,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $146,824,000 after purchasing an additional 67,002 shares during the last quarter. 82.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

California Water Service Group Stock Performance

Shares of CWT opened at $47.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.17 and its 200-day moving average is $47.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.50. California Water Service Group has a 12-month low of $41.64 and a 12-month high of $56.25.

California Water Service Group Dividend Announcement

California Water Service Group ( NYSE:CWT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $264.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.20 million. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that California Water Service Group will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CWT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of California Water Service Group from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at California Water Service Group

In other news, Director Lester A. Snow sold 1,200 shares of California Water Service Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.51, for a total value of $55,812.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 26,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,225,491.99. This trade represents a 4.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

