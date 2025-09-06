Calnex Solutions (LON:CLX) Shares Down 1.3% – Here’s Why

Calnex Solutions plc (LON:CLX – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 51.33 ($0.69) and last traded at GBX 51.35 ($0.69). 137,557 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 54% from the average session volume of 89,509 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 52 ($0.70).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 115 price target on shares of Calnex Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 115.

Get Calnex Solutions alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Calnex Solutions

Calnex Solutions Stock Down 1.3%

Calnex Solutions Company Profile

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 49.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 50.25. The stock has a market capitalization of £45.13 million, a P/E ratio of 14,263.89 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

(Get Free Report)

Calnex Solutions designs, produces and markets test and measurement instrumentation and solutions for the telecoms and cloud computing industries. Calnex’s portfolio enables R&D, pre-deployment and in-service testing for network technologies and networked applications, enabling its customers to validate the performance of the critical infrastructure associated with telecoms and cloud computing networks and the applications that run on it.

To date, Calnex has secured and delivered orders in 68 countries across the world.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Calnex Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calnex Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.