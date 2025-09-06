Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Price Target to $19.00

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on PD. Wall Street Zen upgraded PagerDuty from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 31st. Zacks Research raised PagerDuty to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Cowen raised PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on PagerDuty from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.70.

PagerDuty Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PagerDuty

NYSE:PD opened at $16.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.01, a P/E/G ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.88. PagerDuty has a 12-month low of $13.69 and a 12-month high of $21.98.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in PagerDuty by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,170,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,551,000 after acquiring an additional 174,501 shares during the period. RGM Capital LLC increased its stake in PagerDuty by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 5,649,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,218,000 after acquiring an additional 634,131 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in PagerDuty by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,056,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,817,000 after acquiring an additional 61,456 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in PagerDuty by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,010,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,456,000 after acquiring an additional 104,838 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in PagerDuty by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,005,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,363,000 after acquiring an additional 358,347 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. The company’s digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

