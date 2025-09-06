Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Given New $10.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the solar energy provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CSIQ. Zacks Research cut Canadian Solar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Wall Street Zen lowered Canadian Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. Roth Capital set a $11.00 price objective on Canadian Solar and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Canadian Solar from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Canadian Solar from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Solar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.69.

Canadian Solar stock opened at $11.17 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $748.05 million, a PE ratio of -18.62 and a beta of 1.16. Canadian Solar has a one year low of $6.57 and a one year high of $19.55.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The solar energy provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($1.29). Canadian Solar had a negative return on equity of 4.97% and a negative net margin of 0.12%.The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Canadian Solar has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Solar will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 7.4% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,884,865 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $64,969,000 after purchasing an additional 405,800 shares during the period. IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd grew its stake in Canadian Solar by 87.8% in the first quarter. IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd now owns 2,607,700 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $22,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,200 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Canadian Solar by 15.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,311,596 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $19,995,000 after acquiring an additional 310,564 shares during the period. Shah Capital Management grew its stake in Canadian Solar by 9.2% in the first quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 1,906,285 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $16,489,000 after acquiring an additional 160,739 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 21.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,815,113 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $20,039,000 after purchasing an additional 324,254 shares in the last quarter. 52.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solar energy and battery energy storage products and solutions in in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSI Solar and Recurrent Energy. The CSI Solar segment designs, develops, and manufactures solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products.

