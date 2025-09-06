Cantor Fitzgerald Has Weak Outlook for MLTX FY2025 Earnings

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their FY2025 EPS estimates for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, September 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst P. Agrawal now forecasts that the company will earn ($3.21) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($2.72). The consensus estimate for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.79) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics’ FY2026 earnings at ($4.36) EPS.

Get MoonLake Immunotherapeutics alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MLTX. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (up previously from $78.00) on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.43.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MLTX opened at $59.44 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 16.65 and a quick ratio of 16.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of -21.38 and a beta of 1.27. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $31.42 and a 1-year high of $61.87.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.14). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.39) EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, MPM Bioimpact LLC boosted its position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. MPM Bioimpact LLC now owns 316,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,348,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It develops Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases; and hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, axial spondyloarthritis, and psoriasis. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.