Capital Group Growth ETF $CGGR Shares Bought by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,308 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,834,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,094,000 after acquiring an additional 6,059,534 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,677,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,956,000 after buying an additional 1,415,798 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,074,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,801,000 after buying an additional 1,166,451 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,099,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,398,000 after buying an additional 1,175,119 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 7,777,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,388,000 after buying an additional 839,677 shares during the period.

Get Capital Group Growth ETF alerts:

Capital Group Growth ETF Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of CGGR opened at $42.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 1.09. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $29.23 and a 12-month high of $43.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.05.

Capital Group Growth ETF Profile

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.