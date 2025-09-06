Capstone Cos. (OTCMKTS:CAPC) & Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) Head to Head Contrast

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC – Get Free Report) and Capstone Cos. (OTCMKTS:CAPC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap industrials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Digimarc has a beta of 1.43, suggesting that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Capstone Cos. has a beta of -0.06, suggesting that its stock price is 106% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Digimarc alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Digimarc and Capstone Cos.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Digimarc -110.92% -55.40% -43.81% Capstone Cos. N/A N/A -23.13%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Digimarc $35.48 million 5.10 -$39.01 million ($1.83) -4.56 Capstone Cos. $140,000.00 25.99 -$960,000.00 ($0.01) -7.33

This table compares Digimarc and Capstone Cos.”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Capstone Cos. has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Digimarc. Capstone Cos. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Digimarc, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Digimarc and Capstone Cos., as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Digimarc 0 0 1 0 3.00 Capstone Cos. 0 0 0 0 0.00

Digimarc currently has a consensus target price of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 259.71%. Given Digimarc’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Digimarc is more favorable than Capstone Cos..

Institutional & Insider Ownership

66.8% of Digimarc shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.3% of Digimarc shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 40.0% of Capstone Cos. shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About Digimarc

(Get Free Report)

Digimarc Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automatic identification solutions to commercial and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc Validate protects, a cloud-based record of product authentication information; Digimarc Engage, an interactive communications channel connecting brands and consumers; and Digimarc Recycle. Its solutions are used in various application solutions, such as sorting of consumer-packaged goods in recycling streams. The company offers its solutions through its sales personnel and business partners. Digimarc Corporation was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Beaverton, Oregon.

About Capstone Cos.

(Get Free Report)

Capstone Companies, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of consumer products to simplify daily living through technology. The company offers Connected Chef, a purpose-built kitchen appliance tablet with an integrated platform for cooking accessories, such as cutting board, as well as Smart Mirrors. It sells its products through sales agents, as well as directly to home-goods chain retailers. The company was formerly known as CHDT Corporation and changed its name to Capstone Companies, Inc. in June 2012. Capstone Companies, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Deerfield Beach, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Digimarc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digimarc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.