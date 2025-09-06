Cardinal Health Q1 EPS Estimate Lifted by Zacks Research

Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for Cardinal Health in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 2nd. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.20 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.08. The consensus estimate for Cardinal Health’s current full-year earnings is $7.95 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cardinal Health’s Q2 2026 earnings at $2.19 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.70 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.28 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $9.37 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $2.36 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $2.67 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $2.58 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $9.89 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $11.82 EPS.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Cardinal Health from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Cardinal Health from $197.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Argus set a $189.00 price target on Cardinal Health in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.93.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

Shares of CAH opened at $149.48 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $155.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.83. The stock has a market cap of $35.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.73. Cardinal Health has a 12 month low of $106.54 and a 12 month high of $168.44.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $60.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.91 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 74.45% and a net margin of 0.70%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. Cardinal Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.300-9.500 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cardinal Health

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAH. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 97.8% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 169,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,062,000 after purchasing an additional 14,087 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 103,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestline Management LP bought a new position in Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter valued at $4,123,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cardinal Health

In related news, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 38,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $5,666,767.96. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 48,457 shares in the company, valued at $7,211,370.74. This trade represents a 44.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ola M. Snow sold 28,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.94, for a total value of $4,192,809.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 15,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,298,293.14. This represents a 64.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 271,676 shares of company stock worth $40,489,525. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.5107 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.63%.

About Cardinal Health

(Get Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.