Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT) Receives C$148.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$146.77.

CJT has been the subject of several research reports. ATB Capital cut their price objective on Cargojet from C$155.00 to C$145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Cargojet from C$150.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Raymond James Financial set a C$132.00 price objective on Cargojet and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Cargojet from C$138.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Acumen Capital cut their price objective on Cargojet from C$175.00 to C$170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 11th.

Cargojet Price Performance

Cargojet Dividend Announcement

CJT stock opened at C$103.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$101.74 and a 200-day moving average of C$93.31. Cargojet has a 12-month low of C$69.60 and a 12-month high of C$144.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.69. The company has a market cap of C$1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 4th. Investors of record on Friday, July 4th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th. Cargojet’s payout ratio is currently 15.52%.

About Cargojet

Cargojet Inc operates a domestic air cargo co-load network between sixteen major Canadian cities. The company provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an Aircraft, Crew, Maintenance and Insurance basis, operating between points in Canada, USA, Mexico and Europe. The company also operates scheduled international routes for multiple cargo customers between the USA and Bermuda, between Canada, UK and Germany; and between Canada and Mexico.

