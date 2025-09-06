CarGurus, Inc. $CARG Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank cut its stake in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 866 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in CarGurus were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CARG. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CarGurus by 340.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,606,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,076 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of CarGurus by 547.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,398,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,499 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of CarGurus by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,052,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,560,000 after purchasing an additional 906,830 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of CarGurus by 1,641.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 878,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,363,000 after purchasing an additional 828,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the 1st quarter worth about $21,884,000. 86.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CarGurus Price Performance

Shares of CarGurus stock opened at $36.16 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.26 and a 200 day moving average of $31.38. CarGurus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.65 and a 12 month high of $41.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CarGurus ( NASDAQ:CARG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $234.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.29 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 14.12%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. CarGurus has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.500-0.580 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CarGurus, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CARG shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on CarGurus from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded CarGurus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Gordon Haskett started coverage on CarGurus in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on CarGurus from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CMO Dafna Sarnoff sold 4,168 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.09, for a total value of $137,919.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer owned 115,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,811,405.47. This trade represents a 3.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Matthew Todd Quinn sold 3,789 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.09, for a total value of $125,378.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 216,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,176,459.93. The trade was a 1.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,538 shares of company stock worth $1,067,077. Corporate insiders own 16.99% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale. The company provides an online automotive marketplace where customers can search for new and used car listings from its dealers and sell their car to dealers and other consumers; and paid listings subscriptions for enhanced access to its marketplace that connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers.

Featured Articles

