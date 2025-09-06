CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Receives $165.22 Average Target Price from Analysts

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $165.2222.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CBRE shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on CBRE Group from $143.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on CBRE Group from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 target price (up previously from $160.00) on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on CBRE Group from $164.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th.

In related news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.60, for a total transaction of $315,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 103,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,291,269.60. This trade represents a 1.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Lindsey S. Caplan sold 1,494 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.37, for a total value of $232,122.78. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 26,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,151,020.29. This trade represents a 5.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 8,926 shares of company stock valued at $1,338,073 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Obermeyer Wealth Partners lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners now owns 2,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in CBRE Group by 40.7% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in CBRE Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CBRE Group by 4.0% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CBRE Group by 3.6% during the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group stock opened at $164.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.30. CBRE Group has a 12 month low of $108.45 and a 12 month high of $165.41. The company has a market capitalization of $48.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.04 and a beta of 1.36.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $9.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.50 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 2.86%. CBRE Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.100-6.200 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CBRE Group will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

