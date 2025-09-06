CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO) Hits New 52-Week High After Insider Buying Activity

CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $49.08 and last traded at $48.63, with a volume of 203760 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.43.

Specifically, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 1,500 shares of CECO Environmental stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.25 per share, with a total value of $66,375.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 77,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,429,375. This trade represents a 1.97% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 3,000 shares of CECO Environmental stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.25 per share, with a total value of $132,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 219,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,730,973.25. This trade represents a 1.38% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of CECO Environmental in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of CECO Environmental from $33.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of CECO Environmental from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Northland Securities set a $51.00 price target on shares of CECO Environmental in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CECO Environmental in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, CECO Environmental has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.80.

CECO Environmental Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.55 and its 200 day moving average is $29.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.32.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. CECO Environmental had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The business had revenue of $185.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.66 million. CECO Environmental has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CECO Environmental Corp. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CECO Environmental

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 1.0% during the second quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 29,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 3.5% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 12,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 0.6% during the first quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 87,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 16,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 7.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.08% of the company’s stock.

About CECO Environmental

CECO Environmental Corp. provides critical solutions in industrial air quality, industrial water treatment, and energy transition solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments: Engineered Systems and Industrial Process Solutions. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and installs non-metallic expansion joints and flow control products, including rubber expansion joints, ducting expansion joints, and industrial pinch and duck bill valves; membrane-based industrial water and wastewater treatment systems; and provides dust and fume extraction solutions comprising consultation, design, manufacturing, installation, and service, as well as water and wastewater treatment solutions.

