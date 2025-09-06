Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Lifesci Capital

Lifesci Capital upgraded shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning,Zacks.com reports. Lifesci Capital also issued estimates for Centessa Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.33) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.42) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.61) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CNTA. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered Centessa Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twelve have given a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.45.

CNTA stock opened at $15.73 on Wednesday. Centessa Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $19.09. The company has a quick ratio of 10.12, a current ratio of 10.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.99 and its 200-day moving average is $14.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 1.47.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.03). Sell-side analysts expect that Centessa Pharmaceuticals will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Iqbal J. Hussain sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total transaction of $103,380.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 105,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,815,800.78. This represents a 5.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory M. Weinhoff sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total value of $155,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 122,279 shares in the company, valued at $1,902,661.24. This represents a 7.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 171,322 shares of company stock valued at $2,472,814. 7.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Exome Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exome Asset Management LLC now owns 166,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after buying an additional 24,200 shares during the last quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,030,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,534,000 after buying an additional 205,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 3,028.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 34,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 33,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $16,052,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines for patients. Its products pipeline includes SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of narcolepsy and other sleep disorders.

